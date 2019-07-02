Uganda's May coffee exports rose 9% from same month last year - UCDA

Shutterstock photo





KAMPALA, July 2 (Reuters) - Uganda's coffee exports rose 9% year-on-year in May , sector regulator Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) said in report seen by Reuters on Tuesday although it did not give reasons for the rise.

The East African country shipped 348,632 60-Kg bags of coffee in May compared to 319,035 bags in same month last year.

