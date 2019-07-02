Quantcast

Uganda's May coffee exports rose 9% from same month last year - UCDA

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


KAMPALA, July 2 (Reuters) - Uganda's coffee exports rose 9% year-on-year in May , sector regulator Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) said in report seen by Reuters on Tuesday although it did not give reasons for the rise.

The East African country shipped 348,632 60-Kg bags of coffee in May compared to 319,035 bags in same month last year.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

KAMPALA, July 2 (Reuters) - Uganda's coffee exports rose 9% year-on-year in May , sector regulator Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) said in report seen by Reuters on Tuesday although it did not give reasons for the rise.

The East African country shipped 348,632 60-Kg bags of coffee in May compared to 319,035 bags in same month last year.





This article appears in: World Markets , Economy , Commodities


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar