Uganda confirms another Ebola case -Ministry of Health

By Reuters

KAMPALA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Uganda on Thursday reported another case of Ebola, a nine-year-old girl who had crossed the border from neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, which has been battling an outbreak of the deadly hemorrhagic fever for a year.

The ministry of health said the girl was identified by a screening team at Mpondwe border post as she tried to cross to Uganda with her mother. "The girl showed symptoms including high fever, body weakness, rash and unexplained mouth bleeding," the ministry said in a statement

She was subsequently isolated and tests on Thursday confirmed her to be infected with Ebola.





