UDR, Inc. (UDR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019

UDR, Inc. ( UDR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.343 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UDR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.52% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $46, the dividend yield is 2.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UDR was $46, representing a -2.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.11 and a 26.37% increase over the 52 week low of $36.40.

UDR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). UDR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.52. Zacks Investment Research reports UDR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.24%, compared to an industry average of -.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UDR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UDR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UDR as a top-10 holding:

NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF ( NURE )

iShares Trust iShares Residential Real Estate ETF ( REZ )

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF ( PFI ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PFI with an increase of 20.56% over the last 100 days. NURE has the highest percent weighting of UDR at 4.93%.