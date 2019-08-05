UCBI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of United Community Banks Inc (Symbol: UCBI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.18, changing hands as low as $26.11 per share. United Community Banks Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UCBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, UCBI's low point in its 52 week range is $20.23 per share, with $31.71 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $26.39.
