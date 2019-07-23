UBS Warns of Bursting Equity Bubble

(New York)

UBS just went on the record warning of a potential bursting bubble in equity markets. The bank's CEO says that global coordinated central bank easing posed a threat to markets and risked inflating a bubble. "I'd be very, very careful about growing further the balance sheet of central banks", said CEO Sergio Ermotti. He further explained that current market prices were out of sync with investor sentiment, posing a risk. However, he did say that clients were ready to buy the dips in the market, which was an encouraging sign.

FINSUM : The equity markets remind us a bit of US politics at the moment. There are a lot of people in the middle without a lot of conviction, but those on the sharper ends are driving the whole thing forward.