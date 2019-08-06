Quantcast

UBS slashes threshold for fee on euro deposits at Swiss bank

By Reuters

ZURICH, Aug 6 (Reuters) - UBS Group will halve to 500,000 euros($559,900) its threshold for charging a 0.6% deposit fee on euro accounts at its Swiss banking unit, Switzerland's largest lender said on Tuesday.

The change, which the bank said brings it in line with its competitors, takes effect as of November amid expectations that rates on money and capital markets will remain ultra low for an extended period.

UBS said last week it will impose from November a negative interest rate of 0.75% on wealthy clients who deposit more than 2 million Swiss francs ($2.05 million) with its Swiss bank.

($1 = 0.8930 euros)

($1 = 0.9743 Swiss francs)





