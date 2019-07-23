UBS posts surprise Q2 profit boost

Reuters





ZURICH, July 23 (Reuters) - UBS on Tuesday beat forecasts with a $1.4 billion net profit for its second quarter of 2019, as gains in its advisory business softened an investment banking fall and boosted its Swiss retail and corporate banking business.

The 1% rise meant Switzerland's biggest bank's earnings exceeded the median net profit estimate in the bank's own consensus poll for a 24.9% slide to $1.038 billion.

"In the second quarter we achieved the highest second-quarter net profit since 2010 and an improvement on an already strong second-quarter 2018," Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said in a statement.

Major US lenders recently reported falls in both profits and revenues from lower investment banking and trading fees, with consumer banking holding up big Wall Street banks and cushioning a blow from weakness in trading and advisory businesses.

But UBS' advisory business grew strongly as it profited from new hires in Asia and the United States, as well as a strong deals pipeline, helping its corporate client solutions business regain lost market share.

In wealth management, UBS saw net new money outflows of $2 billion as customers withdrew more than $5 billion to pay taxes.