UBS names Wetter head of Swiss equity capital markets business

Reuters





ZURICH, Sept 12 (Reuters) - UBS Group has named Markus Wetter head of its Swiss equity capital markets and corporate solutions (ECMCS) business, effective immediately, a staff memo seen by Reuters on Thursday said.

UBS confirmed the appointment, which follows news in July that Thorsten Pauli was leaving UBS to head Bank of America's equity capital markets business in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

"The Swiss ECMCS business is of particular importance to the ECMCS franchise, as well as the broader CCS business. It has been a significant revenue contributor over the last few years and is a market in which UBS has a leading position," according to the memo from Javier Martinez-Piqueras, global head of ECMCS.