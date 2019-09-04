Quantcast

UBS looking at ways to cooperate with other banks, CEO says

By Reuters

Reuters


FRANKFURT, Sept 4 (Reuters) - UBS Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti said on Wednesday that the bank was looking at cooperating with other banks as a way to deal with the challenges of the industry.

Speaking at a banking conference in Frankfurt, Ermotti said that the lender wasn't only looking at mergers with other banks. "We are also looking at how we can cooperate between banks in the front-to-back value chain in a complementary way," he said.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

FRANKFURT, Sept 4 (Reuters) - UBS Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti said on Wednesday that the bank was looking at cooperating with other banks as a way to deal with the challenges of the industry.

Speaking at a banking conference in Frankfurt, Ermotti said that the lender wasn't only looking at mergers with other banks. "We are also looking at how we can cooperate between banks in the front-to-back value chain in a complementary way," he said.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Banking and Loans


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?