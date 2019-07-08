UBS head in Australia, Matthew Grounds, to leave bank in December

Reuters





SYDNEY, July 9 (Reuters) - Matthew Grounds, the head of UBS in Australia, has decided to depart the Swiss bank at the end of the year after 25 years at the firm, a spokeswoman confirmed on Tuesday.

"Over the course of the next six months, Matthew will be focusing on and ensuring an orderly handover...(and) on delivering a smooth transition for the business," a memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by the spokeswoman said.

