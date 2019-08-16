UBS Group Displays Prudent Cost Management: Should You Hold?

UBS Group AG 's UBS focus on building capital levels and undertaking cost-saving initiatives seems impressive. Also, it continues to execute restructuring initiatives to free resources and invest in profitable areas. However, it remains under pressure due to persistent negative interest rates and strict regulations in the domestic economy.

The company engages in efficiency programs that seek to free up resources, enabling it to make investments to support growth and service clients better. Notably, the company expects adjusted Group cost/income ratio to be above 72% by 2021.

Further, it remains focused on improving cost efficiency, which is positive for the long-term success of the company. Through these efforts, UBS Group achieved net cost reductions of CHF 25 million by 2018-end. Notably, it remains on track to achieve the cumulative $600 million gross cost saving through 2021.

Backed by these positives, the company was able to impress analysts regarding its earnings growth potential, as reflected in 2.5% upward estimate revision of the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings over the past 30 days. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Nevertheless, UBS Group's net interest income remains under pressure owing to the negative interest rate environment in the domestic economy. Also, appreciation of the Swiss franc against other currencies is likely to hur t earnings , as a significant part of the company's operating income is denominated in non-Swiss franc currencies.

Further, the company's capital deployment activities seem unsustainable as its debt-to-equity ratio compares unfavorably with that of the industry.

Shares of UBS Group have lost 21.5% over the past six months compared with 13.2% fall of the industry .

