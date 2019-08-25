UBS, Deutsche held talks on investment banking alliance

Reuters





Aug 25 Reuters - UBS Group AG and Deutsche Bank AG held talks about combining their businesses earlier this year, including discussions in mid-June about an investment banking alliance, the Wall Street Journal on Sunday (graphic).

A deal could not be reached as the two lenders were not able to sort out issues including structuring and allocating capital, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the talks.

Reuters reported in May that discussions stalled between the two banks on a tie-up of their asset management businesses due to differences over who would control the combined entity.