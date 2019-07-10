Quantcast

UBS creates team to promote private capital markets deals

By Reuters

Reuters


ZURICH, July 10 (Reuters) - UBS Group has created a private capital markets team to help wealth management clients invest in the burgeoning sector, the Swiss bank said on Wednesday.

The new team will focus on transactions and investments including last-stage financing of companies before initial public offerings, structured private credit, infrastructure investments, and secondary equity monetisations, UBS said in a staff memo.

Alan Felder will head the team in the Americas, Isabelle Toledano-Koutsouris in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Nicolo Magni in Asia-Pacific, in addition to their current roles.

"Giving billionaires more direct investment opportunities in private markets is something they will value more than lending, which they can get from almost anyone," said Piero Novelli, the co-head of UBS's investment bank.

Such transactions are attractive to banks because they offer relatively solid fees, although UBS did not reveal these.

Novelli said it was difficult to forecast deal volumes.

"I think in 12 months we will be in a much better position to scope and size the opportunity," he said.

"It will take several years to get it into the full regime. But I would not be surprised if it became a half a billion dollar business one day."

The global net asset value of private equity has grown twice as fast as public market capitalisation since 2000 as more companies stay private for longer, its investment bank co-heads Robert Karofsky and Novelli said.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Banking and Loans


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar