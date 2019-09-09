UBS Brazil JV would avoid repeat of disaster movie

Reuters





LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - In Brazilian Portuguese, the phrase "dar um jeito" broadly translates as "finding a way" in a tricky situation. UBS boss Sergio Ermotti may have just such an approach to doing business in the Latin American country. He is mulling an investment banking combination with Banco do Brasil , according to Reuters. Selling cross-border skills while the local bank takes balance-sheet risk should boost UBS's profile - and minimise political dangers.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil and Swiss bank UBS are in advanced talks about an investment banking joint venture that could be signed as soon as next month, according to a Reuters report on Sept. 6 which cited two sources with knowledge of the matter.

- No payment is expected in the deal, which Banco do Brasil hopes will allow it to offer a broader variety of options to its corporate clients, including distribution of share offerings with European and U.S. investors, the sources said.

- Banco do Brasil, Brazil's second-largest lender, has been considering alternatives to bolster its investment banking business for a while. The arrangement under discussion would combine its investment banking unit, known as BB BI, with UBS's Brazil division.

- UBS shares were up 2% to 10.94 Swiss francs at 1415 GMT on Sept. 9.