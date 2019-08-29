Quantcast

UBS appoints Iqbal Khan wealth management co-head

By Reuters

Reuters


ZURICH, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The world's largest wealth manager UBS on Thursday appointed former Credit Suisse executive Iqbal Khan to co-lead its flagship business, replacing Martin Blessing.

"Iqbal Khan will join UBS and succeed Martin Blessing as Co-President Global Wealth Management, alongside Tom Naratil," Switzerland's biggest bank said in a statement. "Martin Blessing has decided to step down from his current role."

The bank also promoted Suni Harford, currently head of investments for asset management, to lead the asset management division, replacing Ulrich Koerner.





