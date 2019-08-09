UBS and Lloyds restart stagnant Yankee bond issuance

Reuters





NEW YORK, Aug 9 (IFR) - Two European banks saw an opportunity to issue in US dollars last week amid high volatility in the market.

Their moves come as Yankee bank issuance is down 32% year-over-year, according to IFR data.

Lloyds Bank launched a US$1.5bn three-year US dollar bond at the opco level on Wednesday, a day after UBS Group priced a US$1.5bn 11-year non-call 10 at the holdco level.

Lloyds sought to achieve the cheapest pricing possible from the higher-rated opco level (Aa3/A+/A+).

UBS (A-/A+) went long-dated to secure an ample amount of volume eligible for total loss-absorbing capacity needs. And the bank attracted a US$3.8bn book for its TLAC-eligible bond, while locking in a low 3.126% coupon.

The UBS bond performed well in the secondary market as well, tightening 2bp from pricing to change hands at Treasuries plus 138bp, according to MarketAxess.

Lloyds could have achieved some TLAC-eligibility for a three-year bond given that UK banks have a 2021 deadline in place to reach required levels, one syndicate official away from the trade said.

But, instead, it simply looked to achieve general corporate purpose financing at the best rates it could get.

Lloyds tightened through price progression by 10bp to Treasuries plus 85bp, but, like much of the issuance on Wednesday, guided straight to the number rather than area in a sign of low investor demand.

Year-to-date Yankee financial issuance has totalled just US$126.36bn, down from US$186.52bn for the same period in 2018, according to IFR data.

July and August have been active months for the FIG sector in recent years as issuers come out of Q2 earnings blackout and look to the US for their funding needs while European markets go quiet on holiday, one syndicate official away from the trade told IFR.

Even with credit spreads widening and the Dow Jones index trading down as much as 600 points on Wednesday, US bonds still look attractive to investors seeking yield.

"The US dollar market is just more open for business at the moment," said CreditSights analyst Simon Adamson.

Expensive hedging costs from US dollars back to euros has kept European banks away from the market so far this year. However, they may have no choice but to reach out to the deeper US investor base.

"I am guessing that those banks need fresh investors as the local base in Europe is probably over-allocated to the names already," said Scott Kimball, portfolio manager at BMO Global Asset Management. "Hedging back to euros is expensive right now, so it probably isn't valuations."