UBP and AUB get board nod for peso bonds

By Reuters

SINGAPORE, Aug 28 (IFR) - Union Bank of the Philippines and Asia United Bank have received board approval to raise up to Ps50bn (US$956m) from peso bonds, according to filings on the Philippine Stock Exchange.

The board of UBP approved the issuance of up to Ps20bn unsecured Tier 2 bonds. The bank has filed an application with Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to issue the subordinated notes.

The board of AUB approved a Ps30bn bond programme. The details and timing of issuance will be set by the management.

On July 20, the also bank closed a US$150m three-year term loan after attracting nine banks in general syndication.





