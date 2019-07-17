Ubisoft posts Q1 net bookings beat, sticks to outlook

Reuters





July 17 (Reuters) - French video games group Ubisoft reported on Wednesday first-quarter net bookings of 314.2 million euros ($353 million), beating its own expectations of about 270 million euros.

"Our first-quarter net bookings came in well above target, thanks to the very robust performance of our games, notably Rainbow Six Siege and Assassin's Creed Odyssey," Yves Guillemot, co-founder and chief executive said in a statement.

Citing higher-than-expected net bookings and positive games' performance, the company confirmed its full-year targets and described its games line-up for the year as one of its strongest in the last five years.

Sales for the three months ending June 30 were 363.4 million euros, 9% down compared to the prior-year period.

($1 = 0.8906 euros)