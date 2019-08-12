Ubiquiti (UBNT) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. UBNT reported decent fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 financial results, wherein both the bottom line and the top line increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the announcement, share price declined 4.9% in Friday's trading session to eventually close at $113.95.





On a GAAP basis, net income for the June quarter was $70.9 million or $1.01 per share compared with $70.1 million or 94 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The improvement was primarily due to top-line growth and reduction in share count. For fiscal 2019, GAAP net income was $322.7 million or $4.51 per share compared with $196.3 million or $2.51 per share in fiscal 2018.For fiscal fourth-quarter, non-GAAP net income came in at $83.6 million or $1.19 per share compared with $74.8 million or $1.01 per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11 cents.

Revenues



Quarterly revenues increased 6.3% year over year to $286.6 million on the back of higher sales at Enterprise Technology business. By product type, revenues from Service Provider Technology were $100.9 million compared with $105.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Enterprise Technology revenues were $185.7 million compared with $163.8 million a year ago.



Geographically, revenues from North America were $147.5 million compared with $124.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Revenues from Europe, Middle East and Africa were $92.3 million, down from $102.3 million. Revenues from Asia Pacific were $26.2 million, up from $22.4 million. Revenues from South America were $20.7 million compared with $20.6 million in the prior-year quarter. For fiscal 2019, revenues increased 14.2% year over year to $1,161.7 million.



Other Quarterly Details



Gross profit increased to $132.9 million from $120.5 million in the year-ago quarter led by top-line growth. Gross margin improved to 46.4% from 44.7%, driven by favorable mix of products sold and lower indirect expenses. Total operating expenses were $32.1 million compared with $32.4 million in the year-earlier quarter on account of lower SG&A expenses. Operating income improved to $100.9 million from $88.1 million due to higher gross profit.



Cash Flow & Liquidity



During fiscal 2019, Ubiquiti generated $259.3 million of net cash from operating activities compared with $332 million in fiscal 2018. As of Jun 30, 2019, the computer networking company had $238.1 million in cash and equivalents with $464.7 million of long-term debt compared with the respective tallies of $666.7 million and $460.4 million a year ago.



During the reported quarter, Ubiquiti repurchased 1,116,466 shares at an average price of $127.52 per share. For fiscal 2019, it repurchased 4,733,853 shares at an average price of $99.38 per share.



As of Aug 8, 2019, the company had $7.4 million worth of shares outstanding under its $200 million share repurchase program, announced on Nov 9, 2018. It has initiated a new share repurchase program for up to $500 million.



