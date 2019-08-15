Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. ( UBNT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UBNT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $111.26, the dividend yield is 1.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UBNT was $111.26, representing a -36.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $174.95 and a 39.01% increase over the 52 week low of $80.04.

UBNT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as QUALCOMM Incorporated ( QCOM ) and Nokia Corporation ( NOK ). UBNT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.51.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UBNT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UBNT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UBNT as a top-10 holding:

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF ( JSML ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JSML with an increase of 1.5% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of UBNT at 2.72%.