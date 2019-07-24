Uber, Sun Mobility tie up to offer electric three-wheelers in India

Reuters





BENGALURU, July 24 (Reuters) - Ride hailing company Uber Technologies Inc and Bengaluru-based start-up Sun Mobility said on Wednesday they will partner to offer commuters in India electric auto-rickshaws in the coming months, amid a push by policymakers to encourage the use of cleaner fuels.

Uber already allows riders in India to book the ubiquitous three-wheeled vehicles dubbed "auto-rickshaws" or "autos".

Sun Mobility, led by Chetan Maini, who pioneered electric cars in India with the Reva, and Uday Khemka, vice-chairman of the Sun Group, will offer charged swappable batteries as a service to fleet owners and Uber's driver partners, under the partnership.

Reuters had reported last month that India plans to order taxi aggregators like Uber and local rival Ola to convert 40% of their fleet of cars to electric by April 2026.

Uber did not divulge details on the number of electric rickshaws that would be deployed or the cities it would target.

