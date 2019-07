Reuters





MEXICO CITY, July 2 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc. is partnering with bank BBVA and payments processor Mastercard to launch a debit card for drivers in Mexico, an Uber executive said on Tuesday.

"Uber supports the extension of financial services in the country," said Federico Ranero, Uber Mexico's general manager.

The debit card will be first launched in six cities, including Mexico City, Tijuana, Monterrey, Puebla, Merida and Guadalajara, and will eventually be rolled out to the rest of Mexico.