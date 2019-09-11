Uber Layoffs 2019: What to Know About the Job Cuts

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Uber layoffs 2019 have the transportation company reducing its workforce by 435 employees.

Here's what to know about the Uber (NYSE: UBER ) job cuts.

The 435 employees cut from Uber include members from its product team and engineering team.

This includes 170 people from its product team and 265 people from its engineering team.

The Uber layoffs 2019 represent 8% of the company's total workforce.

U.S. Uber employees make up 85% of the layoffs.

Another 10% of the employees in the layoffs are from the Asia-Pacific area.

The final 5% of layoffs are for employees in Europe and other countries.

The reason behind the Uber layoffs was to eliminate duplicate positions and better manage its headcount.

Uber notes that the duplicate positions were due to its previous method of hiring fast and in a decentralized way.

Obviously not everyone is happy about the Uber layoffs. However, there are those employees that seem to agree changes were necessary. This is what one alleged Uber engineer has to say over on TheLayoff.com .

"I think the layoffs were long overdue and should've happened sooner. There was a general understanding between my coworkers and I that Uber definitely over hired in 2016. Thanks to that a lot of engineers ran out of things to do which led to political infighting over roadmap, ridiculous redundant resourcing - every single team had mobile/web, severe shortage on infra teams since head count was already taken by main Uber teams."

UBER stock was up 1% as of Wednesday afternoon.

