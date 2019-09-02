UAE's Bank of Sharjah hires banks for 5-year bond

Shutterstock photo





DUBAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Bank of Sharjah has hired banks to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings ahead of a planned issue of five-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a document issued by one of the banks showed.

The Abu Dhabi-listed lender, which is 17.2% owned by the government of the emirate of Sharjah, has appointed Bank ABC , Emirates NBD Capital , First Abu Dhabi Bank and JPMorgan to arrange meetings in the Middle East, Asia and the UK starting on September 3.

It has also invited holders of its outstanding $500 million bonds due in 2020 to tender the notes for purchase by Bank of Sharjah for cash after the settlement of the new bonds, the document said.