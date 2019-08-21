Quantcast

UAE to tax e-smoking products, sweetened drinks starting 2020

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


CAIRO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday it would impose a 100% "selective" tax on electronic smoking products and a 50% tax on sweetened drinks starting from January 1, 2020, state news agency WAM reported.

The decision is in line with the UAE's commitment to implement the unified tax agreement of the Gulf Cooperation Council, WAM said.

