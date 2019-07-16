Quantcast

UAE, Saudi rise on banks; Industries Qatar weighs

By Reuters

July 16 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets rose on Tuesday led by financial stocks, though Qatar was marginally lower, weighed down by heavyweight Industries Qatar.

Saudi Arabia's main index lifted 0.4%, its seventh straight rise on the back of banks. The index has been up since EFG Hermes forecast the kingdom's financial sector would see 7.6% growth in second-quarter profit, year-on-year .

Al Rajhi Bank gained 0.4%, while National Commercial Bank was up 0.7%.

Amlak Finance soared 6.5% on a media report that the firm was close to restructuring $1.2 billion of loans with creditors.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.3% driven by the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank , which rose 0.5% and Emirates Telecommunications , which increased 0.4%.

Kuwait's index declined 0.1 - its third straight day of losses, retreating from a spate of gains triggered by MSCI's decision to move Kuwaiti equities to its main emerging-market index in 2020.

The index is still up more than 27% year-to-date, outperforming its Gulf peers.

Qatar's index slid 0.1% with market heavyweight Industries Qatar losing 0.8%. Lender Masraf Al Rayan was up 0.5% after it posted slightly higher second-quarter profit.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


