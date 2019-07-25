Quantcast

UAE jails Filipino for 10 years for joining Islamic State

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


DUBAI, July 25 (Reuters) - A man from the Philippines has been sentenced to 10 years in jail in the United Arab Emirates for being a member of Islamic State and promoting its ideology on social media, Emirati media reported on Thursday.

State news agency WAM identified the defendant as a 35-year-old Asian man and said he was also fined 2 million dirhams($544,543) by the Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal and will be deported after serving his sentence.

UAE newspapers The National and Gulf News said the man was a Filipino domestic worker. The National quoted his lawyer as telling the court that the man lacked the technical skills to operate the supposed social media accounts.

The U.S.-allied UAE last year passed a law to combat terrorism financing and in 2014 passed an anti-terrorism law.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


