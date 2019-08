Reuters





Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. meat processor Tyson Foods Inc said on Monday it will rebuild its Holcomb, Kansas beef plant after a fire partly destroyed the facility last week and added that full-time, active employees would be paid weekly until production resumes.

The company said the plant will be down "indefinitely" after the Friday night fire that put some put some 3,800 workers out of work.

The company plans to rebuild the plant in the same location.

There were no casualties reported due to the fire, the cause of which is still being investigated.

