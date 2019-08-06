Tyson Foods (TSN) Surges: Stock Moves 5.1% Higher

Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $79.13 to $82.15 in the past one-month time frame.

The stock gained after the company's earnings surpassed expectations in third-quarter fiscal 2019 (ended Jun 29, 2019). The management also reinstated its view for fiscal 2019 and provided sales outlook for fiscal 2020.

The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Tyson Foods currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Investors interested in the Food - Meat Products industry may consider Sanderson Farms, Inc. SAFM , which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

