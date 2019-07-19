Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know

Tyson Foods (TSN) closed the most recent trading day at $80.80, moving -0.2% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.62%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the meat producer had gained 2.96% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.8% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TSN as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. This is expected to be August 5, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.47, down 2% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.11 billion, up 10.51% from the year-ago period.

TSN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.97 per share and revenue of $42.90 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.08% and +7.12%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TSN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower within the past month. TSN is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TSN has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.57 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.81.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

