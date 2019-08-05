Tyson Foods (TSN) Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y

Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN posted third-quarter fiscal 2019 results, with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and sales missing the same. Also, the bottom line declined year over year. Nevertheless, the top line increased from the prior-year quarter's tally on the back of improved sales volumes across most segments. Further, management reinstated its view for fiscal 2019 and provided sales outlook for fiscal 2020.





Adjusted earnings for the reported quarter were $1.47 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line declined 2% year over year.Net sales improved nearly 8.3% to $10,885 million. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11,108 million.Sales volume increased 11.8% during the quarter while average sales price fell 3.5%.

Tyson Foods, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Tyson Foods, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tyson Foods, Inc. Quote

Gross profit for the fiscal third quarter came in at $1,336 million, up nearly 2.8% from the prior-year quarter's figure. However, gross margin contracted 60 basis points (bps) to 12.3%.



Tyson Foods' adjusted operating income dipped nearly 1.8% to $796 million. Also, adjusted operating margin for the period was 7.3%, down 80 bps.



Segment Details



Beef: Sales in the segment increased 4.1% to $4,157 million. Sales volume rose 1.8% year over year, driven by improved cattle supply and demand conditions. Average sales price rose 2.3% on robust demand for beef products. Adjusted operating income declined 15% to $271 million and adjusted operating margin contracted 150 bps to 6.5% during the quarter.



Pork: Sales in the segment increased 10.5% to $1,323 million. The segment's sales volume increased 3.1% year over year, owing to higher supply of hogs. Average sales price improved 7.4% on higher livestock costs. Adjusted operating income in the segment amounted to $42 million, down 37.3% from the prior-year quarter's figure. Adjusted operating margin fell 240 bps to 3.2%.



Chicken: Sales in the segment rose 12% to $3,331 million. Sales volume improved 23.4% year over year owing to incremental volume stemming from acquisitions. Average sales price in the quarter declined 11.4% courtesy of unfavorable sales mix. Further, adjusted operating income increased almost 21% to $237 million while adjusted operating margin expanded 50 bps to 7.1% during the quarter.



Prepared Foods: Sales in the segment declined nearly 2% to $ 2,089 million. Prepared Foods' sales volume contracted 7.4% on business divestitures. Average sales price increased 5.4%, owing to favorable product mix. Adjusted operating income declined nearly 3.2% to $236 million in the quarter. Adjusted operating margin contracted 10 bps to 11.3%.



Other: Sales in the segment were $356 million, depicting significant growth from $75 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Sales volume and average selling price improved remarkably.



Other Financial Updates



Tyson Foods exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $406 million, long-term debt of $10,461 million and shareholders' equity of $14,141 million.



The company generated cash provided by operating activities of $1,535 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2019. Further, management projects capital expenditure to be approximately $1.3 billion for fiscal 2019 and for fiscal 2020, respectively.



Guidance



Management reiterated its sales and earning view for fiscal 2019. It continues to expect the top line to rise $43 billion year over year, supported by volume growth, mix and gains from acquisition of Keystone as well as Thai and European operations of BRF S.A. Further, the company continues to anticipate adjusted earnings per share in the range of $5.75-$6.10 in fiscal 2019.



Further, the company provided sales estimates for fiscal 2020. Sales for the fiscal are expected in the band of $45-46 billion, indicating an increase nearly 6-7%. Management expects a favorable export environment to persist for each of its segments in fiscal 2020.



Additionally, Tyson Foods expects demand for protein to rise consistently and is well positioned to exploit all opportunities in the space. For fiscal 2020, USDA expects overall domestic protein production (chicken, beef, pork and turkey) to rise roughly 2% year over year. A greater portion of the upside is likely to be absorbed by export markets.





Price Performance



Shares of the company have gained 3.5% in the past three months compared with the industry 's rise of 2.6%.

Tyson Foods currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Looking for More Consumer Staples Stocks? Check These



The J. M. Smucker Company SJM , with a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has long-term earnings growth rate of 4%. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .



McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC , with a Zacks Rank #2, has long-term earnings growth rate of 8%.



General Mills, Inc GIS , with an expected long-term earnings growth rate of 7%, also carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.



See their latest picks free >>