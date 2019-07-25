Tyson Foods (TSN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tyson Foods (TSN) closed at $81.69, marking a +0.8% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1%.

Heading into today, shares of the meat producer had gained 1.91% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.44% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TSN as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. This is expected to be August 5, 2019. In tha t report , analysts expect TSN to post earnings of $1.47 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.11 billion, up 10.51% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.97 per share and revenue of $42.90 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.08% and +7.12%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TSN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TSN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, TSN is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.58. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.97.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TSN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.