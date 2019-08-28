Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Tyson Foods, Inc. ( TSN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.375 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TSN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TSN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $89.97, the dividend yield is 1.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TSN was $89.97, representing a -1.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $91.73 and a 80.77% increase over the 52 week low of $49.77.

TSN is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Hormel Foods Corporation ( HRL ) and Pilgrim's Pride Corporation ( PPC ). TSN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.98. Zacks Investment Research reports TSN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -4.3%, compared to an industry average of 12.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TSN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TSN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TSN as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF ( FTXG )

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF ( MOO )

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF ( PBJ )

ETF Series Solutions ( BEMO )

ETF Series Solutions ( FTVA ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXG with an increase of 10.58% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TSN at 9.31%.