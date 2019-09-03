Tyson cuts profit forecast, says slaughterhouse fire among challenges

Reuters





Sept 3 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc lowered its 2019 adjusted earnings forecast on Tuesday, citing a litany of causes including a recent fire at its Holcomb slaughterhouse and volatility in the commodity market.

The fire resulted in an unforeseen shutdown at the slaughterhouse in Kansas last month, likely curtailing Tyson's meat processing operations.

The company also appears challenged by higher prices for animal feeds such as corn because of unprecedented planting delays this spring due to widespread flooding.

Tyson said slower-than-expected operational improvements in the chicken segment and implementation of enhanced food safety initiatives were among the factors hurting its full-year profit.

"The discrete challenges we've encountered this quarter now lead us to believe we will fall short of our previously stated guidance," said Noel White, Tyson Foods' chief executive officer.

Tyson now expects to earn an adjusted profit between $5.30 and $5.70 per share, from a prior forecast of $5.75 to $6.10 per share.

Shares of the company fell 6% in after-hours trading.

Tuesday's forecast comes nearly a month after the company posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings, which sent its shares to a record high.

However, Tyson said its outlook for fiscal 2020 remains positive as it expects more favorable market conditions.

Tyson has been upbeat about the next fiscal year as it looks to reap benefits from the spread of African Swine Fever, a fatal hog disease in China.

This article appears in: Stocks , Commodities