TYG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Fund (Symbol: TYG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.38, changing hands as high as $23.44 per share. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TYG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TYG's low point in its 52 week range is $18.3633 per share, with $30.20 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $23.40.
