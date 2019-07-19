Two top fixed-income portfolio managers exit Eaton Vance

Shutterstock photo





By David Randall and Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - Bond fund managers Kathleen Gaffney and Henry Peabody left Eaton Vance Corp at the end of June and have been replaced by existing members of the firm's fixed-income team, a spokeswoman told Reuters.

Among other duties, the pair managed the $364 million Eaton Vance Multisector Income fund, whose 6.1% annualized return over the last 3 years puts it in the top 8th percentile among the 296 funds in its Morningstar category. Over the last year, however, the fund has returned 3.2%, dropping it into the 97th percentile among its peers over that time period.

Eaton Vance said the two left to pursue "other opportunities" and Gaffney and Peabody would not say why they left.

The management shakeup does not affect the fund's rating, said Kenneth Oshodi, a Morningstar analyst. The fund currently has a negative rating due to its concentrated risks.

"While it is possible that there will be changes to the approach under its new management team, there is not enough information to revisit the Process rating at this point," Oshodi said.

Gaffney joined Eaton Vance in 2012 after co-managing the then-$22 billionLoomis Sayles Bond Fund with investor Dan Fuss.

