Two River Bancorp (TRCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

Two River Bancorp ( TRCB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TRCB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 27.27% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.68, the dividend yield is 2.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRCB was $13.68, representing a -26.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.69 and a 18.54% increase over the 52 week low of $11.54.

TRCB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). TRCB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.35. Zacks Investment Research reports TRCB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.91%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.

