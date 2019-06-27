Two Harbors Investments Corp (TWO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019

Two Harbors Investments Corp ( TWO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 29, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TWO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -14.89% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.68, the dividend yield is 12.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TWO was $12.68, representing a -21.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.24 and a 5.18% increase over the 52 week low of $12.06.

TWO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). TWO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.73. Zacks Investment Research reports TWO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -9.48%, compared to an industry average of -6.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TWO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TWO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TWO as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ( MORT )

iShares Trust ( REM )

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF ( KBWD )

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF ( SMLV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMLV with an increase of 0.78% over the last 100 days. MORT has the highest percent weighting of TWO at 4.75%.