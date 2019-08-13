Twitter (TWTR) Tests Subscribe to Tweet Replies Feature

Twitter TWTR continues to test multiple features on its platform in a bid to improve public conversation and make the application more interactive.





Per a TechCrunch article , Twitter is testing 'Subscribe to Tweet Replies' feature on iOS and Android with a small subset of users. The feature will enable users to subscribe to replies to any individual tweet they are interested in. It is also expected to enhance personalized user engagement in following Twitter threads, live-tweets, a debate or a Tweetstorm.Twitter provides users with an option to be notified about all tweet replies, or only top replies from the author, anyone they mention, and the people the user follows. Notably, this option is available on the top-right corner of a tweet. On selecting this option, users get to see the new replies to the particular tweet.Before this feature test, interesting replies from authors or others mentioned were highlighted with text-based labels or icons. However, it was difficult to spot replies from the user who had posted the original tweet.In second-quarter 2019, average monetizable daily active users increased to 139 million from 122 million in the year-ago quarter and 134 million in the previous quarter.The company's initiatives to add features and focus on effectively tackling online abuse helped it expand its monetized user base. Revenues at constant currency grew 20% year over year in second-quarter 2019 driven by user base expansion.Twitter's strong performance has been benefiting shares, which returned 40.8% compared with the industry's rally of 29.5% on a year-to-date basis.





For third-quarter 2019, total revenues are expected between $815 million and $875 million.



Efforts to Improve User Engagement



In July, Twitter added hiding options for replies, retweet, favorites and share to improve the clarity of the conversation and address the ongoing issue of online harassment and abuse faced by users. The feature is currently available only in Canada. Initiatives such as detection of rule violations and improvement in safety of users have been prioritized.



Additionally, Twitter's efforts to add features like the 'Lights Out' mode and the in-app camera are aimed at improving user experience.



Moreover, Twitter inked a number of deals, with the likes of Turner Sports, which is a subsidiary of AT&T's T WarnerMedia, FOX Sports and NBA to enhance live-streaming sports viewership for users.

The company is also expected to benefit from an expanding live-streaming content portfolio, owing to partnerships with the likes of Viacom, Live Nation, the NFL, ESPN, Bleacher Report, MLS, Activision Blizzard, The Wall Street Journal and TIME.



Twitter's current security endeavors and feature enhancements are expected to lead to user base expansion. Increased user engagement is pivotal to attracting advertisers and driving revenue growth.



Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider



Currently, Twitter carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A couple of better-ranked stocks in the broader computer technology sector are HubSpot HUBS and Progress Software Corporation PRGS , both currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>