Twitter (TWTR) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Social media giant Twitter (TWTR) is scheduled to report second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results before the market opens Friday. How much is Twitter stock, which has risen impressively so far this year, really worth? More importantly, can the company sustain its growth under stricter government regulation?

Twitter stock has risen more than 32% in 2019, compared to the 18% rise of the S&P 500 index. At this point in Twitter’s lifecycle, it’s fair to say it will never topple larger rival Facebook (FB). But thanks to new product innovations and improvements to the platform, Twitter, in recent quarters, has enjoyed a spike in users and engagement. Twitter announced earlier this year that it would no longer report on the monthly-active-user (MAU) metric, which had been in decline.

While bears have argued that the company’s change in reporting structure has created a more favorable user-count metric, Twitter has nonetheless turned the corner after a tumultuous couple of years and is now moving in the right direction. The company also continues to invest in what it calls “platform health” as well as various initiatives and video-content partnerships. It will need to show continued improvement Friday, particularly in Monetizable DAUs (mDAU) to keep its stock moving higher.

For the quarter that ended June, Wall Street is looking for the San Francisco-based company to earn 19 cents per share on revenue of $829.38 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 17 cents per share on revenue of $710.54 million. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are expected to rise 24% year over year to $1.07 per share, while full-year revenue of the $3.54 billion would rise 16.3% year over year.

Twitter’s shares surged following better-than-expected Q1 results. The Street applauded the company’s revenue and profit numbers. In the first quarter, Twitter beat on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted earnings per share of 37 cents, which crushed analyst estimates of 15 cents per share. Q1 revenue came in at $787 million compared to the $776.1 million the Street expected. And while monthly active users were down 6% year over year, the 330 million number exceeded consensus by 12 million.

By contrast, mDAUs, which reflect Twitter users who log in and access Twitter on any given day through Twitter.com or the Twitter app that are able to show ads, rose 11%. So there’s some credence to why the company has opted to alter its user-reporting metrics. As such, the focus on Friday is going to be on these numbers. Also, investors will want to know to what extent Twitter can continue to achieve increased advertiser demand now that Amazon (AMZN) has entered the mix.

On Friday the Street will listen closely for commentary about Twitter’s guidance, particularly on the heels of the better-than-expected results from Facebook and Snap (SNAP). The prospects of better user monetization will be the focus of this earnings call. To its credit, Twitter has begun to execute on CEO Jack Dorsey’s long-term vision, which included fixing concerns about user engagement. But for the stock to keep climbing, the numbers on Friday must convey optimism the future is even brighter.