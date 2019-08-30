Quantcast

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account hacked

By Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The account of Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey was hacked on Friday afternoon, sending public tweets and retweets including racial slurs and curse words to 4 million followers.

Twitter in a tweet said that it was aware the account was compromised and investigating what had happened.

One of the tweets claimed Nazi leader Adolf Hitler was innocent, while others contained racist comments against African Americans and Jews. There was also a tweet suggesting there was a bomb at Twitter's headquarters.

Twitter shares fell less than 1% in after-hours trade following the hack.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics
Referenced Symbols: TWTR


