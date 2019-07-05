Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (TRWH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 08, 2019

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. ( TRWH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TRWH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRWH was $29.17, representing a -14.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.98 and a 4.55% increase over the 52 week low of $27.90.

TRWH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Las Vegas Sands Corp. ( LVS ) and Marriott International ( MAR ).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TRWH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.