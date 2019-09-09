Quantcast

Twilio (TWLO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $121.10, changing hands as low as $114.49 per share. Twilio Inc shares are currently trading down about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TWLO shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Twilio Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, TWLO's low point in its 52 week range is $62.43 per share, with $151 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $115.00.

