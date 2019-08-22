TVB produces drama from high yield bond writedowns

Shutterstock photo





SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (IFR) - Hong Kong'sTelevision Broadcasts (TVB) is ruing its decision to increase its investments in high-yield bonds, after two issuers in its portfolio defaulted.

The broadcaster had intended to spend HK$4.3bn (US$549m) to repurchase 120m shares, but cancelled the plans in January 2018.

Instead, it invested part of that cash in bonds. TVB's portfolio of fixed income securities held to maturity rose to HK2.463bn at the end of 2018, from HK$775m a year earlier. The weighted average yield to maturity was 5.67% and there were bonds from 45 issuers in the portfolio, up from 18 a year earlier.

Chinese cinema operator SMI defaulted after its Hong Kong-listed shares were suspended in September 2018, and is weighing up a debt restructuring plan that could involve converting debt into equity and selling new shares.

TVB also holds US$12m of bonds issued by energy and resources trader China Energy Reserve and Chemicals Group, which defaulted in May last year. TVB said it believes that the issuer "has both the intention and ability to settle the outstanding balances in an extended schedule".

In TVB's financial results for the first half of 2019, published on August 21, it recognised a HK$206m total impairment for the SMI 9.5% CB and CERCG bonds, plus a HK$330m fair value loss for the SMI 7.5% CBs.

TVB's auditor, PwC, said it had been unable to obtain enough information from SMI to judge the appropriate value of the bonds.

SMI's 7.5% CBs were secured against the share capital of wholly owned subsidiary SMI International Cinemas, which holds a 41.34% stake in Chinese cinema operator Chengdu Runyun Culture Broadcasting. In May this year, it emerged that SMI International appeared to have pledged part or all of its stake in Chengdu Runyun for another loan in August 2018.

TVB said that Ernst & Young had also discovered that 19 direct subsidiaries of Chengdu Runyan had also pledged their shares to lenders.

On August 12, TVB applied to the Hong Kong High Court for a winding-up petition against SMI, which will be heard no earlier than November 4. HSBC had earlier filed a winding-up petition against SMI, but withdrew after reaching a settlement.

SMI had planned to hold a creditor meeting in May this year, but cancelled it, saying that it could not coordinate a time to suit all parties.

TVB itself sold US$500m of unrated five-year bonds in 2016. Proceeds were earmarked for expanding the group's digital media business and other capital expenditures, as well as for strategic investments and general corporate purposes.

"It is unclear if TVB will be able to consistently generate profits from its investments to repay the USD Notes, as it recognised losses on these investments," wrote Lucror Analytics. "We are also sceptical on TVB's ability to issue new notes for refinancing purposes."

TVB also warned in its H1 results that income from its Hong Kong businesses, such as advertising, could be adversely affected by local political unrest and the continuing US-China trade war.

TVB's bonds were bid at a cash price of 97.9 on Friday, implying a yield of 4.7%, according to Refinitiv data.