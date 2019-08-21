Quantcast

TV station operator Tegna confirms buyout interest from Apollo Global

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. TV station operator Tegna Inc on Wednesday confirmed it received buyout interest from Apollo Global Management but said the private equity firm had not specified a price.

The company said Apollo disclosed its interest in a letter in late February. Tegna's shares fell 6% in early trading.

In June, Apollo made another proposal to merge Tegna into some of the other broadcast assets it has been buying, in a deal that would not have changed the ownership of the broadcaster, Tegna said in a statement.

Tegna said it would not make any further disclosures about the matter.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: APO ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar