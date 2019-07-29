Turtle Beach (HEAR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Turtle Beach (HEAR) closed at $10.25, marking a +1.59% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the audio technology company had lost 12.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 4%.

HEAR will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be August 12, 2019. In tha t report , analysts expect HEAR to post earnings of -$0.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 142.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $42.66 million, down 29.86% from the prior-year quarter.

HEAR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $247.12 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -63.28% and -14.03%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HEAR should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. HEAR currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that HEAR has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.01 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 34.5.

Investors should also note that HEAR has a PEG ratio of 1 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HEAR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Communication - Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HEAR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.