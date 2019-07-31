Quantcast

Turquoise Hill of Canada swings to loss on impairment charge at Mongolia mine

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


TORONTO, July 31 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto-controlled Turquoise Hill Resources said an impairment charge at the cash-generating unit of its Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia led to the company missing estimates for second quarter profit on Wednesday.

Turquoise Hill, which owns 66% of the mine, reported a loss of $736.7 million, or 22 cents a share, in the three months ended June 30, compared with a profit of $204 million, or 9 cents, a year earlier. That compared with analyst expectations for earnings of 3 cents a share.

Oyu Tolgoi, operated by Rio Tinto PLC , and expected to become one of the mining company's most lucrative properties, produced 39,156 tonnes of copper and 71,825 ounces of gold during the quarter.





This article appears in: Economy , Technology , US Markets , Oil , Commodities , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: RIO


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar