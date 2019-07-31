Turquoise Hill of Canada swings to loss on impairment charge at Mongolia mine

Shutterstock photo





TORONTO, July 31 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto-controlled Turquoise Hill Resources said an impairment charge at the cash-generating unit of its Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia led to the company missing estimates for second quarter profit on Wednesday.

Turquoise Hill, which owns 66% of the mine, reported a loss of $736.7 million, or 22 cents a share, in the three months ended June 30, compared with a profit of $204 million, or 9 cents, a year earlier. That compared with analyst expectations for earnings of 3 cents a share.

Oyu Tolgoi, operated by Rio Tinto PLC , and expected to become one of the mining company's most lucrative properties, produced 39,156 tonnes of copper and 71,825 ounces of gold during the quarter.