Turkish unemployment falls to 13% in March-May period - statistics institute

ISTANBUL, July 16 (Reuters) - Turkey's unemployment rate fell to 13.0% in the March-May period from 14.1% a month earlier, driven down by a recovering economy and a slight fall in workforce participation, official data showed on Tuesday.

Unemployment surged to a decade high of 14.7% in the December-February period as economic activity slowed after a currency crisis saw the lira lose nearly 30% last year. As a result, the economy contracted annually in the last quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of this year.

Year-on-year, unemployment rose 3.4 percentage points from 9.6% in the March-May period, the figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed.

"The rate of increase in unemployment seems to have slowed down in the last two months with the partial recovery in economic activity," he said, adding that a slight drop in workforce participation prevented a larger rise in unemployment.

The seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate rose for the 14th straight month to 13.8%, nearing its record high of 13.9% in April 2009.

Several economic indicators have signaled a recovery in the economy, with the industrial output dropping a less-than-expected 1.3% in May.

"Taking into account the recovery signal in the May industrial production and improvement in other leading indicators, we expect a partial recovery in employment next month," said Muammer Komurcuoglu, economist at Is Investment.

"Yet, the recovery will be fragile in our view."

Non-agricultural unemployment also declined to 15.0% in the April period from 16.1% a month earlier, the data showed. Non-agricultural unemployment stood at 11.4% in the same period last year.