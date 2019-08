Reuters





LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Dollar-denominated bonds issued by Turkey's government slumped on Tuesday, with the 2030 issue down to its lowest level in six weeks as pressure on the lira continues.

The 2030 and 2034 issues both tumbled more than 1 cents in the dollar, according to Tradeweb data.

The lira fell around 0.5% against the dollar on Tuesday, extending the more than 1% crash on Monday, to trade at its weakest level since June 19 as concerns weigh about the impact of a Sino-U.S. trade war and tensions in Syria's northwest.