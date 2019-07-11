Turkish May current account surplus $151 mln, less than forecast

Reuters





ISTANBUL, July 11 (Reuters) - The Turkish current account showed a less-than-expected surplus of $151 million in May, the central bank said on Thursday, supported by tourism revenues and a rise in exports.

Turkey's current account generally shows a deficit but it began to narrow sharply amid a currency crisis last year, when the lira weakened some 30%. That raised import prices and narrowed the trade deficit, a major current account element.

The median estimate of 13 economists polled by Reuters was for a surplus of $300 million in May. In the year as a whole a deficit of $7.1 billion is expected.

The current account recorded a deficit of $3.14 billion in the first five months of this year, the central bank said.

Ankara expects the current account deficit to be $26 billion, or 3.3% of gross domestic product, at the end of this year, according to its economic programme. Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said the annual current account balance will show a surplus starting from June.